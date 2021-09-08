Shikhar Dhawan adds luxurious BMW M8 Coupe, worth INR 2.18 crores, to his collection ahead of IPL 14

Ahead of the second and final leg of IPL 14, in the UAE, Shikhar Dhawan has added a luxurious BMW M8 Coupe, worth a whopping 2.18 crores, to his collection. The Team India and Delhi Capitals (DC) opener has, thus, purchased the luxurious car and added it to his garage recently. For the unversed, the left-hander is one of the star Indian cricketers and also among the richest in the world of competitive cricket.

Labelled as the most powerful coupe model sold in India by the German luxury car-maker, the BMW M8 Coupe had made heads turn nationwide following its launch last year. The luxury car features one of the most powerful engines. Dhawan was able to buy the stylish car as he remains in category A in the players contract in Indian cricket, despite being a limited-overs specialist. In addition, he remains one of the highest-paid Indian cricketers.

Dhawan was last seen on the cricket field during the India-Sri Lanka limited-overs series in the island nation. Back then, Dhawan led a second-stringed Indian team in three ODIs and as many T20Is, where the Men in Blue won the ODIs (2-1) but lost the T20Is by the same margin.

The left-hander is now gearing up for the second and final leg of IPL 2021, in the UAE, after the first-half was postponed indefinitely in the wake of the second wave of novel coronavirus in India.