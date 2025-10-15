The grand finale of the Khelo Creators League (KCL) 2025 featured a spectacular display of cricket, creativity, and celebration. In an action-packed showdown, Shekhawati Strikers triumphed over Pink City Paltan by 29 runs to lift the KCL 2025 Championship Trophy, marking a fitting end to a truly iconic season. Batting first, Shekhawati Strikers set a formidable target of 184/3, led by a sensational innings from Vinay Rajput, who smashed 68 runs off 38 balls, including 11 massive sixes. His power-hitting earned him the Player of the Match title and roaring applause from the live audience.



The Khelo Creators League 2025 introduced a first-of-its-kind format where male and female creators played together in mixed-gender teams. Played in a fast-paced 8-over format featuring a thrilling 'Jackpot Over' that could change the course of the game, KCL offered non-stop entertainment and unpredictable outcomes. The league featured North India's top creators, including Rahul Choudhari (iconic kabaddi star), Vikalp Mehta (famous entertainer and artist), Kuldeep Singhania (popular influencer), Chotu Singh (renowned folk singer), Jr Pandya, Rishabh Dhoni, and Jr Kohli, making it a vibrant blend of digital fame and sporting passion.



Adding to the celebration, a special guest match was played between Judges Lions and Admin Warriors, featuring Rajasthan's top bureaucrats and judges. Team Admin Warriors, led by IPS Officer Pankaj Choudhary, along with several RAS & RPS officers, faced Team Judges Lions, captained by District Judge Pawan Jeenwal and fellow RJS officers.

Team Admin Warriors won the match, and the initiative was widely appreciated for combining sports with social awareness, while offering a unique indoor cricket experience that everyone loved. After the match, Shubham Choudhary, Founder, Atlanture Sports, shared, as quoted by the press release, "Khelo Creators League was not just a tournament -- it was a movement to blend entertainment, equality, and sportsmanship. Seeing creators, artists, and influencers play side by side, irrespective of gender, was a proud moment for Indian sports entertainment. This format will redefine how youth connect with cricket."