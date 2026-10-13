/Who was Sarah Dambanevana? Former Zimbabwe player & umpire dies at 36

Former Zimbabwe women’s team fast bowler and umpire Sarah Dambanevana has sadly passed away at 36. A Zimbabwe Cricket release stated that Dambanevana had been receiving care at a hospital following a medical procedure in March this year, and died on Monday (Oct 12).

"Sarah served Zimbabwe with distinction, first as a player and then as an umpire whose ability earned her a place on the world stage," ZC chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani said. "Watching her stand in a World Cup final was a moment of immense pride for our cricket community and our country. She showed young Zimbabwean women that they belong at the highest levels of the game, including in roles where opportunities had long been limited.

“Through her achievements, she opened doors and gave others the confidence to pursue their own ambitions. We will remember her dedication, her professionalism and her willingness to help others grow. Her passing leaves a painful void in our cricket family, but the example she set will continue to inspire those who follow in her footsteps.”

Zimbabwe ODI captain Sikandar Raza also took to his social media handle (X) to pay tribute to Dambanevana.

Who was Sarah Dambanevana?

As a player, Dambanevana represented Zimbabwe from 2009 to 2014, including at the 2011 World Cup Qualifier. She joined the ICC development panel of umpires in 2022.

Dambanevana’s senior international umpiring career began on September 2, 2023, and she officiated at the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup and the Women’s ODI World Cup next year in India and Sri Lanka, where she was part of the tournament’s historic all-female match officials panel.