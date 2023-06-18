SAFF Championship 2023: Check date, time, venue, teams, format, live streaming details & all you need to know

The SAFF Championship 2023 will begin in Bengaluru on June 21 and end on June 4. All the matches will take place at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Eight teams will participate in the tournament, divided into two groups. India, the hosts, are in Group A with Kuwait, Nepal, and Pakistan. The four teams in Group B are Bangladesh, Bhutan, Lebanon, and Maldives. India is the reigning champion and most successful team in the history of SAFF. So far, India has eight SAFF titles.

The South Asian Football Federation Championship (SAFF) is the international association football competition of the men's national football teams governed by the South Asian Football Federation. The first SAFF Competition, founded in 1993 in Lahore, Pakistan, was known as SAARC ( South Asian Association of Regional Co-operation).

So far, India has been the most successful team in the SAFF Championship. They have won eight titles to date, 1993, 1997, 1999, 2005, 2009, 2011, 2015, and 2021.

Here's everything you need to know about SAFF Championship 2023. SAFF Championship 2023 Teams There are eight teams in the SAFF 2023 tournament, divided into two groups of four. Group A (India, Kuwait, Nepal, Pakistan) and Group B (Bangladesh, Bhutan, Lebanon, Maldives) will play against each other in their respective groups. The top two teams from Group A and B will qualify for the semifinals.

Here are the teams participating in SAFF Championship 2023 and

India (Host)- FIFA Ranking 101

Kuwait- FIFA Ranking 143

Nepal- FIFA Ranking 174

Pakistan-FIFA Ranking 195

Bangladesh-FIFA Ranking 192

Bhutan-FIFA Ranking 185

Lebanon- FIFA Ranking 99

Maldives-FIFA Ranking 154 SAFF Championship 2023 Schedule SAFF Championship will commence on June 21 with two highly-anticipated matches, Kuwait vs Nepal and India vs Pakistan. Here's the full schedule for the tournament.

June 21 Kuwait vs Nepal 3:30 PM

June 21 India vs Pakistan 7:30 PM

June 22 Lebanon vs Bangladesh 3:30 PM

June 22 Maldives vs Bhutan 7:30 PM

June 24 Pakistan vs Kuwait 3:30 PM

June 24 India vs Nepal 7:30 PM

June 25 Bangladesh vs Maldives 3:30 PM

June 25 Bhutan vs Lebanon 7:30 PM

June 27 Nepal vs Pakistan 3:30 PM

June 27 India vs Kuwait 7:30 PM

June 28 Lebanon vs Maldives 3:30 PM

June 28 Bhutan vs Bangladesh 7:30 PM

July 1 Semifinal 1 - Group A Winner vs Group B Runners Up 3:30 PM

July 1 Semifinal 2 - Group B Winner vs Group A Runners Up 7:30 PM

July 4 Final: Winner of Semifinal 1 vs Winner of Semifinal 2 7:30 PM

SAFF Championship 2023 Live Streaming Details

The live telecasting details for SAFF Championship are not available yet. However, some reports say that the matches will be available on Star Sports Network channels and Disney+ Hotstar.