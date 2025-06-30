/Sachin has 51 Test tons but THESE seven years he didn't hit a single century - Check inside

Sachin Tendulkar, famously known as the 'Master Blaster' holds the record for scoring the most centuries in Test cricket (51). He played 200 Test matches between 1989 and 2013 and scored 15921 runs at an average of 53.78. His highest score in Tests was 248 not out. His One Day International (ODI) career is just as great as his Test career. From 1989 to 2012, he played 463 ODI matches and scored 18426 runs at an average of 44.83, including 49 centuries and 96 half centuries. His record for the most runs in ODI cricket still stands strong today and is difficult to be broken.