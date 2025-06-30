LOGIN
Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jun 30, 2025, 18:03 IST | Updated: Jun 30, 2025, 18:03 IST
Sachin has 51 Test tons but THESE seven years he didn't hit a single century - Check inside

Sachin Tendulkar Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Tendulkar record for the most centuries and most runs in Test cricket still stands strong today and is difficult to be broken. However there were some years when Tendulkar wasn’t able to score a century in Test matches. Let’s have a look at those years:

Sachin Tendulkar, famously known as the 'Master Blaster' holds the record for scoring the most centuries in Test cricket (51). He played 200 Test matches between 1989 and 2013 and scored 15921 runs at an average of 53.78. His highest score in Tests was 248 not out. His One Day International (ODI) career is just as great as his Test career. From 1989 to 2012, he played 463 ODI matches and scored 18426 runs at an average of 44.83, including 49 centuries and 96 half centuries. His record for the most runs in ODI cricket still stands strong today and is difficult to be broken.

Tendulkar not only has the most Test centuries but he also holds the record for the highest number of runs in Test cricket history.

However there were some years when Tendulkar wasn’t able to score a century in Test matches. Let’s look at those years:

  • 1989: In his debut year, he played only 4 Tests and scored 215 runs with a top score of 59. His average was 35.83 but he did not reach a century.
  • 1991: He played only 2 Test matches during this year and scored 78 runs with a top score of 40. His average during that year was 19.50.
  • 1995: In 1995, Tendulkar played 3 Tests and scored 58 runs with a top score of 52 not out. His average was just 29.00 and he could not play any big innings dueing this year.
  • 2003: Tendulkar played 5 Tests during 2003 and scored 153 runs at a low average of 17.00. His highest score was only 55.
  • 2006: In 8 Tests, he scored 267 runs with a highest score of 63. His average was 24.27 and he could not convert starts into centuries.
  • 2012: In 2012, Tendulkar played 9 Tests and scored 357 runs at an average of 23.80. His top score was 80 and try to score a century but didn’t reach it.
  • 2013: In his final year in Test cricket, he played only 6 Tests and scored 276 runs at an average of 34.50. Despite some good starts, he didn’t manage to score a century.

