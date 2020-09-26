Russian ace Andrey Rublev progresses into third final this season

Russian ace Andrey Rublev on Sunday has progressed into his third final this year after beating Norway's Casper Ruud by 6-4, 6-2 at Hamburg's ATP tournament. Rublev will face Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas.

World No. 14, and the fifth seed in Hamburg, earned his 24th match win this year in just 85 minutes of his semi-final. World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is the only player to have more wins this season. The Serb has won 31 matches and lost one this year.

Rublev, beaten in last year's final by Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili, will on Sunday meet second-seed Tsitsipas, who defeated Chile's Cristian Garin 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 in the other semi-final.

"It's the first time I have reached the final at the same tournament for two years in a row -- it's a special tournament for me," said Rublev courtside.

The Russian player began his 2020 after winning tournaments in Doha and Adelaide.