Rugby: Ireland keep Six Nations Cup with thrilling win over Scotland

Ireland held firm to beat Scotland 17-13 in a tight match at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday (March 16) and clinch back-to-back Six Nations titles for the second time in 11 years.

After England denied them a bid for successive Grand Slams last week, a sluggish Ireland looked at risk of relinquishing their grip on the title and giving the English something to play for in Paris after eking out an unconvincing 7-6 halftime lead.

Andy Farrell's men showed far more intent straight after the break, however, pushing hard until Andrew Porter's 65th-minute try put daylight between the sides, only for a late Huw Jones try and an Irish yellow card to set up a nervy finish.