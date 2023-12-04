Rugby: Beauden Barrett commits to another All Blacks World Cup cycle, coach Scott Robertson lauds playmaker

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson hailed the "class" of Beauden Barrett after the playmaker committed to another World Cup cycle on Monday by signing with New Zealand Rugby until the end of 2027. The 32-year-old is currently playing for Tokyo Verblitz in Japan but will return to New Zealand next year and be available for All Blacks selection.

The two-time World Player of the Year, who has won 123 caps for his country, will return to the Auckland-based Blues in Super Rugby in 2025, a New Zealand Rugby statement said. "Beauden brings an enormous amount of class to the table," Robertson said.

"He is the second most-capped All Black back in history for a reason and to have his knowledge and experience in our game is a reflection of his loyalty." Barrett, a key member of the All Blacks team beaten 12-11 by South Africa in the final of the World Cup in October, said: "It's a huge privilege to put on the black jersey and one I will never take for granted."