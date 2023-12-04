Rugby: Beauden Barrett commits to another All Blacks World Cup cycle, coach Scott Robertson lauds playmaker
Story highlights
The 32-year-old is currently playing for Tokyo Verblitz in Japan but will return to New Zealand next year and be available for All Blacks selection.
The 32-year-old is currently playing for Tokyo Verblitz in Japan but will return to New Zealand next year and be available for All Blacks selection.
All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson hailed the "class" of Beauden Barrett after the playmaker committed to another World Cup cycle on Monday by signing with New Zealand Rugby until the end of 2027. The 32-year-old is currently playing for Tokyo Verblitz in Japan but will return to New Zealand next year and be available for All Blacks selection.
The two-time World Player of the Year, who has won 123 caps for his country, will return to the Auckland-based Blues in Super Rugby in 2025, a New Zealand Rugby statement said. "Beauden brings an enormous amount of class to the table," Robertson said.
trending now
"He is the second most-capped All Black back in history for a reason and to have his knowledge and experience in our game is a reflection of his loyalty." Barrett, a key member of the All Blacks team beaten 12-11 by South Africa in the final of the World Cup in October, said: "It's a huge privilege to put on the black jersey and one I will never take for granted."
Barrett, whose brothers Scott and Jordie also play for New Zealand, made his debut for the All Blacks in 2012. He has scored 734 points and 43 tries, and won the World Cup in 2015. The 2027 World Cup is in Australia.