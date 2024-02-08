Ronaldo's Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Live Streaming: How to watch Riyadh Season Cup final match LIVE in your country

Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Live Streaming: Saudi Pro League teams Al Nassr and Al Hilal will lock horns in the final of the Riyadh Season Cup, a mid-season friendly tournament.

The arch-rivals will enter the field after they put themselves in a shot of glory after winning their opening matches against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami.

Al-Hilal ended the year 2023 with an impressive 20-game winning streak in all competitions, scoring 60 goals. They started the year 2024 with a thrilling 4-3 victory over Inter Miami just over a week ago.

Despite goals from Messi and Luis Suarez for the MLS team, Al-Hilal managed to come out on top thanks to an 88th-minute winning goal from Malcom. The team had already secured a lead in the first half with goals from Alexander Mitrovic, Abdullah Al-Hamddan and Michael.

Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Live Streaming Details

Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details for Al Nassr vs Al Hilal match.

When is the Al Nassr vs Al Hilal match?

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr and Al Hilal will clash in a friendly match on Thursday (Feb 08).

When will the Al Nassr vs Al Hilal match start?

The Al Nassr v Al Hilal match will commence at 11:30 pm IST on Thursday. In the United States, the game will start at 01:00 pm ET, and in the UK, it will begin at 06:00 pm GMT.

Where is the Al Nassr vs Al Hilal match being played?

The Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will host the friendly match between Al Nassr and Al Hilal.

Where can I watch the Al Nassr vs Al Hilal match LIVE on TV?

The live telecast of Al Nassr vs Al Hilal will not be available in India.

How to watch the Al Nassr vs Al Hilal match live in India?

Although the live streaming of the Al Nassr vs Al Hilal match is not available in India, fans can use the Saudi-based live streaming app Shahid to watch the game.

How can I watch the Al Nassr vs Al Hilal match in my country?

In the United Kingdom, fans can watch the Al Nassr vs Al Hilal match on DAZN. Meanwhile, in other countries, Saudi Arabia-based streaming platform Shahid will offer options to follow the game worldwide.