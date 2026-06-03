/Roland Garros Upset: World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka knocked out in quarter-finals

French Open 2026 continues to produce shocking results. After several A-listers and top-seeded players exited the tournament early, the women’s world number one, Aryna Sabalenka, lost in the quarterfinal to Russian Diana Shnaider in three sets. Court Philippe-Chatrier witnessed another unbelievable outcome at this year’s Roland Garros, with Sabalenka going down 3-6, 7-5, 6-0, becoming the last multi-time Grand Slam champion to bid adieu. Besides, Sabalenka losing the final set 0-6 makes this contest and result all the more shocking.

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Leading by a set and double-break at one point in the match, Sabalenka crumbled on the back of unforced errors before exiting the tournament. The winner, Shnaider, will face the Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska in the semi-finals on Thursday (June 4), with Marta Kostyuk or Mirra Andreeva awaiting the winner in Sunday's final.

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"Well, honestly, I'm speechless. I'm super happy. Obviously tough conditions with the wind," the 22-year-old Shnaider said, after beating a top-10 player for only the second time in her career. "First time playing Aryna, so definitely a lot of nerves, and I feel the first set was trying to adjust to her game."



Playing her first major quarter-finals, Shnaider now finds herself in a position of realising her dream of becoming a French Open champion, with just two more hurdles left. Although plenty needs to be done and is left to be acquired before she could call herself a major winner, the Russian already feels grateful to beat the world number one.



"Definitely super happy I managed to finish on a good note rather than start on a good note. Definitely a special tournament for me here," added the Russian. "It's going to be a lefty battle, so I'm looking forward (to the semi-final)."