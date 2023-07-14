REVEALED! BCCI announces full schedule of India's tour of South Africa, set to kick off on December 10

On Friday evening (July 14), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the full schedule for India's upcoming tour of South Africa in December 2023-January 2024. The Indian team will gear up for the tour of the African nation soon after the end of the ODI World Cup at home. After the ODI WC, they will play Australia in a T20I series before leaving for South Africa for an all-format tour, comprising three T20Is, an equal number of ODIs and two Tests.

The official Twitter handle of the BCCI shared the full schedule on Friday evening. Check it out: BCCI and @ProteasMenCSA announce fixtures for India’s Tour of South Africa 2023-24.



For more details - https://t.co/PU1LPAz49I #SAvIND



A look at the fixtures below 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/ubtB4CxXYX — BCCI (@BCCI) July 14, 2023 × The tour will kick off with three T20Is with the first game on December 10 in Durban. The remaining two games will be played on December 12 and 14, in Gqeberha and Johannesburg respectively. It will be followed by the three-match ODI series, in J'burg, Gqrberha and Paarl, on December 17, 19 and 21 respectively.

The focus will then shift to the two Tests, with the series opener on December 26 in Centurion followed by the deciding clash in Cape Town on January 03. The series will be crucial for both teams with vital points up for grabs in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle.

India travelled to South Africa in 2021-22 where they lost the three Tests 2-1 and were whitewashed in the three ODIs.

In a release from the BCCI, board secretary Jay Shah said, "The Freedom Series is significant not just because it features two excellent Test teams, but also because it honours Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela, two great leaders who shaped our respective nations, and the world around them. The Boxing Day Test and the New Year Test are amongst the most important fixtures on the international cricket calendar and the schedule has been planned particularly around these marquee dates. India has always received strong support in South Africa, and I am confident that fans will be treated to some enthralling contests with no shortage of intensity."



Meanwhile, CSA chairperson Lawson Naidoo stated, "I eagerly await the arrival of the Indian Cricket Team and their passionate fans on our shores. This is an important tour for both teams and I am really pleased that we will have a full tour comprising all three formats of the game. Both South Africa and India boast exceptional talent, and we can look forward to exciting cricket and thrilling matches. The tour also allows us to showcase the best of South Africa and we have spread out matches across the nation. We share an excellent rapport with BCCI, and I thank them for their support right throughout."

