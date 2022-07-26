Record viewing figures for Women’s Euro 2022 tournament, reveals UEFA

The number of people watching this year`s Women`s European Championship is a record for the tournament and 58% higher than for the previous edition, UEFA said on Tuesday. The previous cumulative total audience record of 164 million viewers in 2017 was surpassed following England`s 2-1 victory over Spain in the quarter-finals on July 20.

"These excellent TV viewing figures show the massive appeal of the tournament, as well as the strong development of women’s football in the last years," Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA marketing director, said. "We are engaging more neutral fans and seeing exceptional growth as this edition of the tournament continues to break TV viewing records."

England and Sweden will play in the first semi-final on Tuesday before Germany and France meet on Wednesday for a place in Sunday`s final at Wembley.