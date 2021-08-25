Real Madrid's Federico Valverde signs contract extension to 2027

Real Madrid`s Uruguay midfielder Federico Valverde has signed a contract extension to 2027, the Spanish club said on Tuesday.



No financial details were given in Real`s statement https://www.realmadrid.com/en/news/2021/08/24/valverde-signs-contract-renewal-until-2027 but media reports said the 23-year-old`s new contract contained a 1 billion euro ($1.18 billion) release clause.



Valverde, who was already tied to the club until 2025, joined Real from Penarol in 2016.



He is the latest in a line of key Real players to agree extended contracts, with France forward Karim Benzema last week signing a new deal to 2023.