Real Madrid to donate one million euros to help displaced in Ukraine amid Russia's invasion

Spanish club Real Madrid will donate one million euros ($1.10 million) to help those displaced in Ukraine following Russia`s invasion, the LaLiga leaders said on Wednesday.

Real said the funds would be donated to the Red Cross, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and other organisations working on the ground in Ukraine.

ALSO READ: Atletico Madrid win at Old Trafford to knock out Cristiano Ronaldo-starrer Manchester United

The UNHCR said approximately 2.97 million refugees have so far fled Ukraine, roughly 7% of the country's population, since Russia's invasion began on Feb. 24.