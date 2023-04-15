RCB vs DC Head to Head: IPL 2023 stats, playing XIs, pitch report, live-streaming details & more

RCB vs DC Head to Head- IPL 2023: The Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Delhi Capitals in match no. 20 of the IPL 2023 season on Saturday, April 15. The clash will take place at the home ground of Bangalore in M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The two teams are in the bottom half of the points table at the moment. RCB started their season with a major win against the Mumbai Indians but faced a humiliating defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in their last two matches.

DC, on the other hand, lost four matches in a row in IPL 2023 season. They will be keen to end their losing streak with a win in RCB vs DC match. Delhi managed to score 172 runs while batting first with skipper David Warner recording another fifty and Axar Patel bringing his maiden IPL half-century. They almost managed to defend the total after a late comeback but Mumbai walked away with two big points.

Ahead of today’s match, here is a look at the two teams’ head-to-head record:

RCB vs DC- IPL 2023: Head-to-head record in IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore lead the head-to-head record in IPL matches against the Delhi Capitals by 18-10. The two teams have played in all IPL seasons and battled against each other 29 times, with RCB winning 18 games.

RCB have not suffered a defeat against DC after the 2020 season. The Bangalore-based franchise is currently on a three-match winning streak against the Capitals.

Matches played: 29

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bangalore: 18

Matches won by Delhi Capitals: 10

Matches with no result: 1

RCB vs DC- IPL 2023: Pitch report

The pitch at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium offers a batting-friendly surface in T20 cricket. The average first innings score here is 192 and teams easily scored 200-plus totals in both innings in the last game at the venue.

RCB vs DC- IPL 2023 Weather forecast

On April 15, the weather is expected to be clear. There is no risk of rain ruining anything. During the 20-over match, the wind speed will be between 15 and 25 km/h. During the day, temperatures are expected to range from 20 to 35 degrees Celsius, with humidity ranging from 33 to 38 per cent.

RCB vs DC- IPL 2023: Probable playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel(wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar

RCB vs DC- IPL 2023: Prediction

Prediction: Royal Challengers have more chances to win today’s match.

RCB vs DC- IPL 2023: Broadcast & live-streaming details

Match timings: 3:30 pm IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Live broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: JioCinema app



