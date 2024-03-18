RCB Unbox 2024 LIVE Updates: Will Virat Kohli attend RCB Unbox event?

The unboxing event for the third season and the second time in Bengaluru, which aims to engage with their 12th-man army, will be hosted by Royal Challengers Bangalore at their home venue.

In 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore launched Unbox, and they use this event to launch jerseys and introduce players and significant personnel. In the first event held at Chruch Street in Bengaluru, they announced Faf du Plessis as skipper.

In 2023, the team hosted the event at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where they added cricketing legends AB De Villiers and Chris Gayle to the hall of fame. Just three days before they play their first game of the season, Royal Challengers Bangalore will hold the event. While the RCB-W, led by Smriti Mandhana, has already brought the trophy home, the RCB boys are set to take on Chennai Super Kings on March 22 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.