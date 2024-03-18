RCB Unbox 2024 LIVE Updates: Will Virat Kohli attend RCB Unbox event?
The unboxing event for the third season and the second time in Bengaluru, which aims to engage with their 12th-man army, will be hosted by Royal Challengers Bangalore at their home venue.
In 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore launched Unbox, and they use this event to launch jerseys and introduce players and significant personnel. In the first event held at Chruch Street in Bengaluru, they announced Faf du Plessis as skipper.
In 2023, the team hosted the event at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where they added cricketing legends AB De Villiers and Chris Gayle to the hall of fame. Just three days before they play their first game of the season, Royal Challengers Bangalore will hold the event. While the RCB-W, led by Smriti Mandhana, has already brought the trophy home, the RCB boys are set to take on Chennai Super Kings on March 22 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Virat Kohli dancing with RCB team.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 18, 2024
- Video of the day. 🏆pic.twitter.com/JSj7u1SN5m
The wait is over & Virat Kohli is in Bengaluru! 😍— Royal Challengers Bangalore 🏵️ (@RCBTweetss) March 18, 2024
Happy HOMECOMING KING! 👑 #PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #RCBUnbox #IPL2024 @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/BOTgA6G6C5
There's a possibility that King Kohli might attend the RCB Unbox 2024 event. RCB's official X handle posted a picture of the India's star cricketer. The post said, "The wait is over & Virat Kohli is in Bengaluru! Happy HOMECOMING KING!"
RCB Unbox is a fan engagement program where the fans of Royal Challengers Bangalore come close to their heroes. The first event took place in 2022 where RCB introduced Faf du Plessis as their skipper. In the upcoming event, the IPL franchise might announce a new jersey and an alteration in their name.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Unbox event 2024 will take place in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Tuesday (Mar 19) at around 4 pm IST. However, there has been no official confirmation about the timings.