Ranji Trophy 2022: Arjun Tendulkar hits 100 on debut, equals father Sachin Tendulkar's mark, check details

Arjun Tendulkar, the son of India's renowned batsman Sachin Tendulkar, has hammered a hundred in his Ranji Trophy debut. The all-rounder played for Goa and scored a century against Rajasthan. Meanwhile, he has equaled his father Sachin Tendulkar's record. Senior Tendulkar struck a century in his Ranji Trophy debut 35 years ago, which Arjun has now equaled. When he batted at No. 7, Tendulkar Jr. hit a century in 177 balls. Sachin Tendulkar made his Ranji debut for Mumbai when he was 15 years old. He finished undefeated on 100 off 129 balls with 12 boundaries, becoming the youngest batter in Ranji history to do so.

Mumbai is regarded as one of the best teams in domestic cricket. Because of the fierce rivalry, making the squad is becoming increasingly tough. The left arm Arjun Tendulkar appeared in a few of Syed Mushtaq Ai Trophy matches for Mumbai. Despite entering the Ranji Trophy squad last season, he was unable to get into the Mumbai Ranji Team's starting XI. Due to a lack of prospects, Arjun Tendulkar decided to relocate his base to the neighbouring state of Goa. Jr Tendulkar is also a member of the Mumbai Indians team, but has yet to play for the five-time IPL champions.