/Rahane says Kohli-Shastri 'toughened up' India cricket, especially overseas

Ajinkya Rahane who recently announced his retirement from the international cricket, has credited former skipper Virat Kohli and coach Rai Shastri for changing the mindset inside the dressing room, especially overseas. With Shastri-Kohli at helm, India became the first team to win two consecutive Test series against Australia in Australia. Rahane took over captaincy in the second of those series as Kohli was on paternal leave after the first Test. Rahane led from the front with a sublime 112 at MCG in the second Test after the team was all out for 36 in the opening match, post which Kohli had gone home.

Rahane credits Kohli-Shastri for toughening up India

Speaking on Stick To Cricket Podcast after his retirement about who brought character to the dressing room, Rahane said: "When we started playing in our era, when MS (Dhoni) was going from Test cricket. He was still playing T20Is and ODIs as well but especially in Test cricket, I felt that Virat (Kohli) and Ravi (Shastri) were the guys who toughened up Indian cricket. Especially playing overseas cricket, going aggressive, going bold rather than being defensive and slightly reactive. I think we were always proactive.”

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Rahane's numbers for India

Rahane bid adieu after playing 85 Tests, 90 ODIs, and 20 T20Is for India in which he scored 5,077 runs in red ball, 2,962 in 50-over, and 375 runs in the shortest format. His last series for India was and away Test tour of West Indies. Rahane, however, remains active in the domestic circuit in which he plays for Mumbai.