Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar vs Senegal match predictions, preview and lineup

Nobody believes Qatar or Senegal will advance to the knockout stages. Their fans, on the other hand, will want to see their team advance from a group that includes Ecuador and the Netherlands as favourites to advance to the next round. A win in this match will keep Qatar and Senegal's dream alive. If the Ecuador vs. Netherlands match ends in a draw, neither team will qualify.

Qatar's form

Qatar failed miserably in their match against Ecuador, falling 2-0 to the South American team. Manager Felix Sanchez described his team as "nervous." The Maroons became the first World Cup host nation to lose their first game. They are also the first hosts since the United States in 1994 not to have a shot on goal in a championship match. Qatar cannot afford to succumb to pressure because only a victory will keep their hopes alive.

Senegal's form

Senegal appears to be in far better shape than their Asian opponents going into this crucial match. Even though the African team ultimately lost 2-0, they made life difficult for the Dutch. They must be concerned, however, because Abdou Diallo and Cheikhou Kouyate were injured in that game and may not be able to play in this one.

Qatar vs Senegal head-to-head

Qatar and Senegal have never met in a competitive match. Qatar suffered their first defeat in four games when they were defeated by Ecuador. Senegal has failed to win either of its last two games.

Qatar vs Senegal predicted lineup

Qatar (5-3-2): Al Sheeb, Homam, Hassan, Khoukhi, Bassam, Pedro, Abdulaziz, Boudiaf, Al Haydos, Afif, Almoez

Senegal (4-3-3): Mendy, Jakobs, Cisse, Koulibaly, Mendy, Gueye, Mendy, Gueye, Sarr, Dia, Diatta

Qatar vs Senegal kick-off time