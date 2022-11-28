Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022: Portugal vs Uruguay H2H preview, prediction and lineups

Portugal recently recorded a 3-2 win over Ghana in their tournament opener on Thursday night, while Uruguay faced a draw with South Korea without securing any goal. Suarez and his teammates should be disappointed with their performance against South Korea, in which they failed to register a single shot on goal despite having such talented forwards. They will have to up their game against a superior Portugal team.

Portugal form:

Fernando Santos' team is in a strange sort of netherworld as they approach Qatar, universally acknowledged to have top-tier talent, but among few observers' outright favourites for the competition. This is, however, a very open field, and Portugal's individual quality, a plethora of options, and ability to counter quickly offer the possibility of them winning without necessarily performing well - making them an intriguing dark horse.

Uruguay form:

Uruguay looks good under new manager Diego Alonso, with his arrival the turning point in their qualifying campaign. They have plenty of talent to call upon and have the experience of a quarter-final run in 2018.

Portugal vs Uruguay head-to-head:

Portugal and Uruguay are evenly matched in terms of head-to-head records. Each team has won one of the three games they've played. The previous meeting between the two teams, which took place in Russia in 2018 and ended in a 2-1 Uruguay victory, knocked Portugal out of the World Cup. Despite losing to France in their previous match, Uruguay has won four of their last five FIFA World Cup matches against European countries. Portugal will attempt to win their first two FIFA World Cup group games for only the third time in the country's history. The team had previously reached the semifinals in 1966 and 2006.

Predicted Lineups:

Portugal (4-3-3): Costa, Cancelo, Pereira, Dias, Guerreiro, Bernardo, Neves, Carvalho, Fernandes, Ronaldo, Felix.

Uruguay(4-3-3): Rochet, Caceres, Godin, Gimenez, Oliveira, Valverde, Bentancur, Vecino, Pellistri, Suarez, Nunez.

Portugal vs Uruguay kick-off time: