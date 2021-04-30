Punjab Kings star Nicholas Pooran donates portion of IPL 2021 salary to India’s fight against COVID-19

Punjab Kings' star Nicholas Pooran has decided to his bit to help India recover from the raging pandemic wreaking havoc in the country.

The West Indies' batsman took to social media and revealed that he will be donating a portion of his IPL salary to help India fight coronavirus.

“Although many other countries are still being affected by the pandemic, the situation in India right now is particularly severe. I will do my part to bring awareness and financial assistance to this dire situation,” Pooran wrote in his tweet.

— nicholas pooran #29 (@nicholas_47) April 30, 2021

Nicholas Pooran was roped in by Punjab Kings for a staggering Rs 4.2 crore during the IPL 2019 auction. The batsman had a great 2019 season but is yet to leave a mark in the ongoing season.

India posted a record daily rise in coronavirus cases of 386,452 on Friday, while deaths from COVID-19 jumped by 3,498 over the last 24 hours, according to health ministry data.

India has added about 7.7 million cases to its total caseload since the end of February, when its second wave picked up steam, according to a Reuters tally. In contrast, it took India nearly six months to add the previous 7.7 million cases.

The current rapid surge of COVID-19 cases has put immense pressure on the Indian health systems, already overburdened since the start of the pandemic.