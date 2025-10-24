Pune Grand Tour 2026 gets UCI’s Class 2.2 race status, making it Olympic qualification points cycling event

India has successfully secured the historic hosting rights for a landmark ‘Pro Stage Elite Race for Men’ - an international cycling competition and an Olympic qualification points race. The proposed Pune Grand Tour (PGT) 2026 will be India’s first-ever Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) approved Class 2.2 classification competition, featuring multi-stage road race.

Earmarked as an elite event in UCI’s annual calendar, the Pune Grand Tour 2026 is pegged as India’s groundbreaking move into global cycling, combining with athletes grit, glory and passion for a world class competition.

Scheduled from January 19 to 23, 2026, the Pune Grand Tour 2026, inspired by iconic global stage race the Tour de France, will see four competitive stages covering a distance of 437 km, riding through dynamic mix of urban stretches, hilly terrain and rural landscapes, testing riders endurance and showcasing geographic diversity of Pune district and Maharashtra’s culture.

Terming it as a ‘pivotal moment in Indian sporting history’, Jitendra Dudi (IAS), Pune District Collector and administrative in charge, Pune Grand Tour 2026, recognises the opportunity of hosting an UCI Class 2.2 race as an ‘ambitious project aiming to make it an annual event in Pune.’

“We reckon the opportunity as a hallmark project to bring together India’s sport, tourism and community pride. The inaugural season of Pune Grand Tour 2026 will lay the groundwork for transformative initiatives to build and enhance infrastructure bandwidth, aiming to put India and Pune on UCI’s global cycling destination,” said Jitendra Dudi.

Pankaj Singh, President, Cycling Federation of India (CFI) says, “CFI is deeply committed to accelerating the growth of the sport in the country. Towards this journey, the Pune Grand Tour 2026 is a proud milestone. Hosting an UCI Class 2.2 race in partnership with Maharashtra Government reflects the State’s ambition in embracing the sport. Pune Grand Tour 2026 will provide our athletes with a competitive environment along with world’s Pro riders, world-class standards, and help strengthen India’s position as a rising cycling nation.”

David Lappartient, President, Union Cycliste Internationale, said, “We are delighted to welcome the Pune Grand Tour to the UCI Tour calendar. Its recognition as a UCI 2.2 race marks a significant milestone for Indian cycling and reflects the region’s commitment to promoting world-class sporting events.”

Organised by the Pune District Administration and the Government of Maharashtra, the Pune Grand Tour 2026 is being organized in collaboration the Cycling Federation of India (CFI).