Premier League suspends deal with Russia's Match TV following country's Ukraine invasion

The Premier League has suspended its television broadcast deal with Russia`s Match TV following the country`s invasion of Ukraine, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The league informed the clubs of its decision at Thursday`s annual general meeting, the source added.

Russia calls the invasion of Ukraine "a special military operation".

The league had signed a six-year contract worth 43 million pounds ($53.91 million) with Match TV, which is owned by Russian energy company Gazprom. The deal was due to commence at the start of the 2022-23 season.

In March, the league suspended its deal with Russian broadcast partner Rambler (Okko Sport) which was due to expire at the end of the 2021-22 season.