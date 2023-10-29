Premier League champions Manchester City crushed arch-rivals Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday (Oct 29) as they continued to climb the ladder. The win at Old Trafford is City’s biggest win at Old Trafford since March 2014 as United’s dodgy season continued with their fifth defeat of the season. Erling Haaland’s goals on either side of the break along with Phil Foden were enough for Pep Gaurdiola’s men to take the third spot in the league on goals scored. The derby belongs to @ManCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/4xmADORu9P — Premier League (@premierleague) October 29, 2023 × City rock United in derby

The 191st Manchester derby saw both sides enter positive results in the Champions League, but it was City who stamped their authority over the contest. In the 26th minute of the match, Rasmus Hojlund was caught by the eagle eye of referee Paul Tierney when he brought down Rodri. The referee was asked to consult the pitch-side monitor by VAR, upon which the penalty was confirmed. Steeped in Haaland as he made no mistake in sending the United goalkeeper wrong side to give City a 1-0 lead. They would continue to hold to the lead until halftime.

After the break, City doubled their lead five minutes into the second half with Bernardo Silva serving Haaland an easy header at the far post. There was no way back for United in the second half as the onslaught continued with City on consistent press. United had two decent chances after the break but saw Marcus Rashford come out second best as Edernson denied United a clear sight of goal.

Phil Foden then added the final touch to glory with the third goal as City registered another win under Pep at Old Trafford. He now has five wins as opposition manager at Old Trafford, more than any other manager in the Premier League’s history.

City next take on Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday before playing Young Boys in the return leg of the Champions League. United on the other hand take on Newcastle United in the League Cup as they try to bounce back from the defeat.

