Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo arrives in Riyadh after joining Al Nassr

Video footage released by Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr showed Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo arriving in Riyadh and greeting fans late Monday (January 2) after joining the club on a two-and-a-half-year contract. The 37-year-old Ronaldo is expected to be formally introduced by his new club at a news conference scheduled for Tuesday (January 3) after a medical exam. Ronaldo departed Old Trafford last month following an explosive television interview in which the forward said he felt betrayed by the club and did not respect their Dutch manager Erik ten Hag.

Al Nassr issued a statement saying the five-time Ballon D’or winner will join on a deal until 2025 but did not disclose any financial details. Ronaldo's contract has been estimated by media to be worth more than 200 million euros ($214.04 million). Ronaldo said Qatar would probably be his last World Cup as he plans to retire at 40, with a move to Saudi Arabia likely to mark the swansong in the career of one of the game's greatest current players alongside Lionel Messi.