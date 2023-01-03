Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo arrives in Riyadh after joining Al Nassr
Story highlights
Al Nassr issued a statement saying the five-time Ballon D’or winner will join on a deal until 2025 but did not disclose any financial details. Ronaldo's contract has been estimated by media to be worth more than 200 million euros ($214.04 million).
Al Nassr issued a statement saying the five-time Ballon D’or winner will join on a deal until 2025 but did not disclose any financial details. Ronaldo's contract has been estimated by media to be worth more than 200 million euros ($214.04 million).
Video footage released by Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr showed Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo arriving in Riyadh and greeting fans late Monday (January 2) after joining the club on a two-and-a-half-year contract. The 37-year-old Ronaldo is expected to be formally introduced by his new club at a news conference scheduled for Tuesday (January 3) after a medical exam. Ronaldo departed Old Trafford last month following an explosive television interview in which the forward said he felt betrayed by the club and did not respect their Dutch manager Erik ten Hag.
Al Nassr issued a statement saying the five-time Ballon D’or winner will join on a deal until 2025 but did not disclose any financial details. Ronaldo's contract has been estimated by media to be worth more than 200 million euros ($214.04 million). Ronaldo said Qatar would probably be his last World Cup as he plans to retire at 40, with a move to Saudi Arabia likely to mark the swansong in the career of one of the game's greatest current players alongside Lionel Messi.
Also read: Explained: Why Cristiano Ronaldo joined the Riyadh-based club Al Nassr? Everything you need to know
The Saudi Arabian club, who have won nine Saudi Pro Premier League titles, are hoping Ronaldo can help them win another domestic league title and their first AFC Asian Champions League. However, the Portuguese forward will miss his first two domestic games after being banned for knocking a phone out of a fan's hand after United's defeat at Everton in April.