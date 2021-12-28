PL: Tottenham Hotspur held by 10-man Southampton as Antonio Conte's dream run continues

Ten-man Southampton held on for a 1-1 Premier League draw against Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary`s on Tuesday, as Antonio Conte became the first manager to go unbeaten in his first seven league games in charge of Spurs.

James Ward-Prowse gave Saints a deserved lead midway through the first half, but the momentum swung in the visitors` favour when Mohammed Salisu tripped Heung-min Son to concede a penalty and pick up a second yellow before the break.

Harry Kane dispatched the spot kick, and the England captain had a superbly taken second ruled out for a narrow offside in the second half as Conte`s side failed to find a way through the depleted hosts. West Ham`s 4-1 win at Watford meant that Tottenham dropped to sixth on 30 points, one point behind the Hammers and five behind fourth-placed Arsenal, but with two games in hand over both. Southampton are 13th with 21 points.