PL: Man United don’t have the players to compete at top of the table, feels ex-midfielder Paul Scholes

The struggles for Manchester United in this season has been a talking point. After their loss to Bournemouth, by a 0-3 margin at Old Trafford, the club's former midfielder Paul Scholes opened up on the Red Devils' struggles and admitted that they do not have players to compete at the top of the table. After their loss to Bournemouth, United are at the sixth spot in the Premier League standings and next face Bayern Munich in a must-win match, at Old Trafford, in the UEFA Champions League on December 13.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Scholes said, “We definitely don’t have the players to compete at the top of the table. We’re nowhere near that level. Even if this group of players perform to their very best, they’re just not good enough. The culture of the club comes from the training ground and the manager needs to get that right. It just seems all over the place."

The 49-year-old believes Erik Ten Hag should continue as the manager but he will face enermous pressure once new owners come into the picture. He added, "I think for the manager, unless he gets something sorted pretty quickly, he’s going to come under huge pressure. I just don’t think changing is the answer, but you have to worry about it - especially when new owners come in. New owners like to bring new people in. He’ll be under big pressure if things don’t improve."