From knitting to India's gold in athletics: Some memorable moments of Tokyo Olympics

The pandemic-deferred Tokyo Olympics may have faced the absence of spectators, yet there was no deficiency of memorable moments. Here are some of the Games' memorable moments:

Tokyo Olympics: Golden pact

Tokyo received a welcome dose of Olympic spirit when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi put friendship before individual glory in the men's high jump.

The pair were tied after their final efforts and were offered the chance of a jump-off for victory at a spectator-free Olympic Stadium before Barshim asked: "Can we have two golds?"

The answer was yes and the jumpers -- friends who both overcame injury setbacks to make the Games -- shared the top spot on the Olympic podium.

Tamberi was overcome with emotion, writhing around on the track before congratulating compatriot Lamont Marcell Jacobs on his shock win in the 100 meters sprint.

(Photograph:AFP)