Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo: Best football transfers in the summer of 2021
The summer transfer season of 2021 will be remembered for years to come. Shocks, tears and joy are enough, to sum up, this year's transfer window. Take a look at the list of your favourite stars and their brand new club:
Paris Saint-Germain probably did the best business in the current transfer season as they signed top five football stars, out of which four of them were free agents.
Former Barcelona star Lionel Messi, recently, joined Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year deal. The Argentine will feature along with his former Barca teammate Neymar and the upcoming football star Kylian Mbappe this season.
Lionel Messi says that he is 'extremely happy' after joining PSG, and 'dreams of Champions League win' with them.
Cristiano Ronaldo - Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo completed an emotional return to Manchester United on Tuesday (August 31), over 12 years after leaving as the world's most expensive player.
After United confirmed the transfer, Ronaldo dedicated the move to his mentor Alex Ferguson as he wrote, "Sir Alex, this one is for you". He also mentioned that he is "back" where he belongs.
The 36-year-old has returned to the Premier League from Juventus on a two-year contract with the option to extend for a further year, subject to international clearance.
Sergio Ramos - Paris Saint Germain
Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos signed with Paris Saint-Germain after running out of contract with his former club. He has won several Champions League with Real Madrid and will help the team with much-needed experience in the competition.
However, it will be interesting to see Ramos and Lionel Messi, once fierce rivals, playing alongside each other.
Sergio Aguero - Barcelona
Barcelona completed the signing of Argentine forward Sergio Aguero on a free transfer after he left Manchester City upon expiry of his contract with the Premier League giants.
The Argentine forward was spotted in Barcelona over the weekend.
Aguero has been handed a two-year contract with the Spanish giants.
Romelu Lukaku - Chelsea
Another homecoming came in the form of Romelu Lukaku joining his former club Chelsea.
Romelu Lukaku returned to Chelsea for a reported club-record fee of £97 million ($135 million) from Inter Milan, seven years after his first spell at Stamford Bridge came to an end.
The Belgian striker was instrumental in securing Inter's first Serie A title for 11 years last season, but the Italian giants' financial problems forced them into selling their prized asset to the Premier League side.