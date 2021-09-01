Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo: Best football transfers in the summer of 2021

The summer transfer season of 2021 will be remembered for years to come. Shocks, tears and joy are enough, to sum up, this year's transfer window. Take a look at the list of your favourite stars and their brand new club:

Lionel Messi - Paris Saint Germain

Paris Saint-Germain probably did the best business in the current transfer season as they signed top five football stars, out of which four of them were free agents.

Former Barcelona star Lionel Messi, recently, joined Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year deal. The Argentine will feature along with his former Barca teammate Neymar and the upcoming football star Kylian Mbappe this season.

Lionel Messi says that he is 'extremely happy' after joining PSG, and 'dreams of Champions League win' with them.

(Photograph:AFP)