From Williams sisters to Dominic Theim: Tennis stars who have withdrawn from US Open

Venus Williams and Serena Williams have withdrawn from the upcoming US Open. The duo sustained an injury to their leg.
Serena Williams will not play the coveted tournament for the first time since 2003, whereas, Venus will not feature in the year's last Grand Slam for the first time since 2006.
Both of them took to social media to announce their withdrawals from the tournament.
Roger Federer
The 20-time Grand Slam champion had reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals this year but had also pulled out from the Tokyo Olympics due to a knee injury. Federer has now pulled out of US Open due to injury.
"I'm fine. I was on holiday. I haven't done anything for a while because of my knee. I had to stop everything after Wimbledon," Federer told Blick newspaper while addressing his return.
"This week, I have to meet my doctors and my team, and then we will see what happens next. For now, everything is still a bit uncertain."
Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal announced that he is ending his season because of a foot injury that has troubled him since his defeat in the semi-finals at the French Open.
Taking to his official Twitter handle, Nadal wrote, "Hello everyone, I wanted to inform you that unfortunately I have to end the 2021 season."
"Honestly, I have been suffering much more than I should with my foot for a year and I need to take some time... to find a solution to this problem or at least improve it in order to continue to have options for the next few years," Nadal said.
"I'm with the maximum enthusiasm and predisposition to do whatever it takes to recover the best possible shape to keep competing for the things that really motivate me.
"I'm convinced that with the recovery of the foot and obviously a very important daily effort... this can be achieved. I will work as hard as I can to make it happen."
Dominic Thiem
Austria's Dominic Thiem will not defend his US Open title after having to pull out of the hardcourt major with a wrist injury, the world number six said on Wednesday.
Thiem, who suffered the injury in June at the Mallorca Open and was also forced to skip the grasscourt major at Wimbledon, said on Twitter that he will miss the rest of the 2021 season.
"The past six months, I've been following the medical advice, wearing the wrist splint, doing exercise to stay in shape... but then last week I hit a ball during training and started to feel some pain again," said the 27-year-old.
"After some tests, they (the doctors) said my wrist needs more time, so we've all agreed on being conservative and to give my wrist some time to recover... It has been a tough decision but I know this is what I have to do."
Sofia Kenin
Sofia Kenin has become the latest tennis star to pull out of the US Open. The fifth-rank Tennis player took to Twitter to share the "disappointing news" on Wednesday.
Kenin revealed that she had tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus and will not be taking part in the year's last Grand Slam.
“Fortunately I am vaccinated and thus my symptoms have been fairly mild,” Kenin wrote. “However I have continued to test positive and thus will not be able to compete at the US Open next week.”
“I plan to spend the next several weeks getting healthy and preparing to play well this fall,” Kenin posted Wednesday. “Thank you all for supporting me.”
Kenin has not played since a second-round loss at Wimbledon after sustaining a foot injury.