From Williams sisters to Dominic Theim: Tennis stars who have withdrawn from US Open

Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal announced that he is ending his season because of a foot injury that has troubled him since his defeat in the semi-finals at the French Open.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Nadal wrote, "Hello everyone, I wanted to inform you that unfortunately I have to end the 2021 season."

"Honestly, I have been suffering much more than I should with my foot for a year and I need to take some time... to find a solution to this problem or at least improve it in order to continue to have options for the next few years," Nadal said.

"I'm with the maximum enthusiasm and predisposition to do whatever it takes to recover the best possible shape to keep competing for the things that really motivate me.

"I'm convinced that with the recovery of the foot and obviously a very important daily effort... this can be achieved. I will work as hard as I can to make it happen."

(Photograph:Reuters)