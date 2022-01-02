Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi tests positive for COVID-19

Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday (January 2) confirmed that the star player Lionel Messi has been tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) and has entered self-isolation.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was one of four PSG players to test positive for the virus ahead of a French Cup match against Vannes.

The club released a statement to inform that four players that tested positive for COVID-19 are Leo Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala.

"They are currently in isolation and are subject to the appropriate health protocol," a part of the statement read.

"Neymar JR will continue his treatment in Brazil until 9 January with members of the Paris Saint-Germain medical and performance staff. His return to training is still expected to be in about 3 weeks," the statement further added.