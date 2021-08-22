'Pakistan is facing an issue with their top-order in overseas tours': Ramiz Raja

Pakistan had a poor start against West Indies on the first day of the second Test in Jamaica after their top three batsmen failed to score runs and were down to 2 for 3. However, Babar Azam and Fawad Alam stitched a 166-run stand for the fourth wicket to rescue the visitors.

Former Pakistan skipper Ramiz Raja has expressed his disappointment in the top-order batsman. “Pakistan had a close shave against West Indies. They lost 3 wickets at a score of 2, they lost the last match. So, they needed a good beginning from the top-order which they couldn’t get,” Raja said in his YouTube video.

“Pakistan is facing an issue with their top-order in overseas tours for quite a long time now. And the reason is, they are not able to adjust. It’s a fact that pitches in Jamaica aren’t easy to bat. You couldn’t score until you acclimatize to the condition and make adjustments to your techniques. The top three produced a poor performance technically and their intent is getting challenged. When you give up upon that, it’s difficult to survive.

“Azhar Ali has played so many Test matches but he is yet to establish the balance at the crease. His reflexes are getting slower with age. He needs to do something in his last Test innings here and Pakistan would need him. Same goes with the openers. Unless they provide good starts, Pakistan can’t be a big team in Test cricket,” he added.

“Openers are considered the pillars of a team but that role is being played by captain Babar Azam and Fawad Alam. They batted brilliantly. They need to be applauded because it has become a norm that whenever the top-order fails, they come and get themselves to work. They were the reason Pakistan managed to avoid an embarrassing day,” Raja said.