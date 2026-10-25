/'Occasion of immense pride and joy': PM Modi lauds India’s record 114-medal haul at Asian Para Games

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian para-athletes for their record 114-medal haul at the Asian Para Games 2026, calling the achievement an “occasion of immense pride and joy” for the nation. India finished the Games with 30 gold, 35 silver and 49 bronze medals, surpassing its previous best of 108 medals at the 2023 edition in Hangzhou.

In a post on X, Modi praised the athletes for their determination and outstanding performances, saying their achievements had inspired millions of Indians.

“What an extraordinary achievement by our para-athletes at the just concluded Asian Para Games 2026! With a record 114 medals, this marks India’s best-ever performance at the Games. This is an occasion of immense pride and joy for the entire nation! I congratulate every member of our contingent for their exceptional determination. Each athlete has contributed to this historic achievement and inspired countless Indians with their accomplishments,” he said.

India achieved this milestone despite sending a much smaller contingent than at the previous edition. A total of 168 para-athletes represented the country in 2026, compared to 309 in Hangzhou.

Indian athletes delivered several memorable performances across different sports. In para-badminton, Nitesh Kumar defeated compatriot Pramod Bhagat 21-18, 21-16 in the men’s singles SL3 final to win gold. Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manasi Girishchandra Joshi also won gold in women’s doubles SL3-SU5.

In para-archery, Harvinder Singh and debutant Vijay Sundi claimed gold in men’s recurve doubles, while India’s women’s pair won silver.

Track and field athletes added to the medal tally with multiple record-breaking performances. Haney set a world record in the T37 category while winning men’s javelin throw F37/38 gold with a 60.49-metre effort.

Debutant Sandeep also set a world record in the T44 category while winning the men’s 400m T64 gold.

India secured all three medals in the men’s javelin throw F42-F44/F61-F64 final, with Sumit winning gold, Mahendra Gurjar taking silver and Sandip Sanjay Sargar claiming bronze.

In para-shooting, Mona Agarwal won gold in women’s 50m rifle 3 positions SH1, setting world and Asian Para Games records.