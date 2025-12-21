Conway becomes 1st New Zealander to hit hundred, double ton in same Test, joins elite list

Devon Conway became just the 10th player in Test history to hit a double century and a century in the same match on Sunday when he reached three figures before tea in New Zealand's second innings against the West Indies at Mount Maunganui. Conway was on 100 at the break and opening partner Tom Latham on 80 as New Zealand raced to 192-0 and a lead of 347 on the fourth day, backing up his 227 in the first innings. He and captain Latham, who put on a mammoth 323 opening partnership in the first innings with Latham contributing 137, have combined for 515 runs in the match.

Conway joins an illustrious list in scoring a double century and a century in the same Test match.

Only Doug Walters, Greg Chappell, Marnus Labuschagne, Sunil Gavaskar, Shubman Gill, Lawrence Rowe, Brian Lara, Graham Gooch and Kumar Sangakkara had achieved the feat.

Conway's 327 runs so far are the third highest for New Zealand in a single Test, behind Stephen Fleming's 343 (274 and 69) against Sri Lanka in 2003, and Martin Crowe's 329 (30 and 299) against Sri Lanka in 1991.

Conway and Latham added 157 runs in the middle session at more than five an over as they looked for quick runs to set up a declaration before the close.

New Zealand took four wickets in the morning session as West Indies were 420 all out, with Kavem Hodge left stranded unbeaten on a fine 123 from 275 balls, including 15 boundaries.

Jacob Duffy finished with 4-86 including the first two wickets of the day, taking his tally for the three-match series to 18.

The West Indies resumed on 381-6, with Hodge on 109 batting alongside Anderson Phillip.

Phillip lasted just nine balls and Shai Hope, who missed the last two days because of food poisoning, fell for four.

Jayden Seales briefly showed some resistance making 15 from 53 balls until he was bowled by Ajaz Patel with a ball that grazed the off stump on the way through to the keeper.

Kemar Roach was the last man to bat, nursing a hamstring strain suffered on day one, but lasted only two balls.

Patel took 3-113 in 41 overs, his first wickets on home soil, while Michael Rae had 2-89.

New Zealand made 575-8 declared in their first innings.