NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I Live Streaming: How to watch New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I in India and other countries

NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I Live Streaming: After winning the first of the five-match T20I series, the New Zealand Men's Cricket Team will clash with Pakistan in the 2nd T20I on Sunday. The Black Caps defeated Pakistan by 46 runs at Auckland's Eden Park in 1st T20I match.

Daryl Mitchell hit 61 runs from 27 balls, followed by Kane Williamson, who blasted 57 from 42. New Zealand scored 226-8, the highest total against Pakistan in a T20I.

Meanwhile, Pakistan was all out for 180 in 18 overs. Pakistan's bowlers also leaked too many runs. Except for Babar (57), the batters couldn't perform in the first match.

Furthermore, Tim Southee picked his 150th wicket in T20Is. He dismissed Abbas for one run, putting Pakistan on their final wicket.

New Zealand skipper Williamson called the match "chaotic." He said, "The guys threw those punches. A lot of credit goes to the bowlers. It was a fantastic game. It was great to see a fantastic crowd. Hope they continue to support us throughout the series. We need to build on the positives. The margins are fine in this format."

NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details

Here's everything you need to know about the live streaming details of New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I.

When is the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I is on Sunday (Jan 14).

Where is the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I?

Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand, will host the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I.

What time will the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I start?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I will commence at 11:30 am IST.

Where can I watch the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I in India on TV?

The live telecast of New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I will not be available in India.

How can I watch the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I in India?

Amazon Prime India will broadcast the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I live in India.

How can I watch the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I in New Zealand?

Fans in New Zealand can watch the NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I on TVNZ 1, TVNZ + and SENZ Radio.

How can I watch the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I in Pakistan?

The NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I live streaming will be available on PTV Sports in Pakistan.