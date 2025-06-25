/No show for Cristiano Ronaldo at 2025 Club World Cup – Here’s the real reason

Portugal forward and five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, is not playing in 2025 FIFA Club World Cup currently underway in the United States. This news is surprising because fans and FIFA hoped to see Ronaldo and Lionel Messi face each other once again in this big tournament. Lionel Messi’s team, Inter Miami, qualified for the Club World Cup through the host country’s slot and is competing in the event. But Ronaldo’s team, Al Nassr from Saudi Arabia, did not qualify. Only one Saudi team, Al Hilal, made it to the tournament. This means Ronaldo’s club is not part of the tournament.

There was a chance for Ronaldo to join another team playing in the tournament during a special transfer window between the end of the regular season and the start of the Club World Cup. FIFA president Gianni Infantino even urged clubs to consider signing Cristiano Ronaldo for the tournament to make the event more exciting.

However, a deal could not take place. Al Hilal’s chief executive said that signing Ronaldo from their rival team for just a few weeks did not make sense. “As much as I respect Ronaldo as a huge player, as we all recognise he is, it’s certainly completely counterintuitive that you bring the biggest player of your biggest opponent to play with you. Even more when it’s only for three to four weeks,” Al Hilal chief executive Esteve Calzada was quoted saying to BBC.