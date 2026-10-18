/‘No human is limited’: Charles Matata reveals mindset behind setting Delhi Half Marathon 2026 course record

Kenya’s Charles Matata delivered a record-breaking performance to win the men’s elite title at the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2026 on Sunday, clocking 58 minutes and 52 seconds to rewrite the course record. However, the Kenyan runner believes his achievement is only another step towards what he can accomplish in the future. Matata bettered the previous course record of 58:53, set by Ethiopia’s Amedework Walelegn in 2020, by one second. His performance also marked a personal best in the half marathon, capping an impressive outing on the streets of the national capital.

Speaking after his victory, Matata revealed that he had arrived in Delhi well prepared, having maintained his fitness following his previous racing commitments in Riga. The Kenyan was familiar with the course, having finished second at the Delhi Half Marathon in 2023, and believed he could improve on his earlier performance. “I was not expecting to break the course record, but I was expecting to run 59:20. Because today’s weather was very good, and the course I knew because I was here in 2023, I had a very strong mind that maybe I would run my personal best,” Matata said.

‘No human is limited’: Matata eyes more sub-59-minute runs

For Matata, the course record is not a reason to slow down. The Kenyan believes consistent training, patience and the willingness to push his limits can help him achieve more in the coming races. Asked whether he expects to run more half marathons in the 58-minute range, Matata was emphatic about his ambitions. “I believe so because no human is limited, and I am ready,” he said.

The runner credited his training routine and the competitive environment within his group for helping him develop the confidence to aim higher. He also pointed to the influence of his brother, Alex Matata, who won the men's elite title at the 2025 edition of the Delhi Half Marathon. “If someone like Kiplimo can run 56-something, why not me?” Matata said, referring to the performances at the top end of men's half-marathon running.

How Matata approached his solo charge

One of the defining moments of Matata’s race came when he moved to the front after approximately eight kilometres and continued to lead for the remainder of the contest. Rather than being distracted by the possibility of running alone, the Kenyan relied on the mentality he has developed through training and competition. “Sometimes when we go to the race, we just focus on pushing ourselves. If we have patience and they are not so strong, and we are strong, we decide to just move on,” he explained.

For Matata, the objective is not limited to setting records. The emphasis is on maintaining the discipline required to compete for the top positions. “If we are focusing on being a winner, not only to break the course record, but being a winner, you have to focus, and you have to aim to become top three,” he said. He added that he and his brother follow a similar approach during training in Kenya, continuing to push themselves even when others in their group struggle to maintain the pace. “That is our slogan, because even my brother, he does the same as me,” Matata said.

A possible Matata double act in Delhi?