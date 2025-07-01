/Neeraj Chopra reveals THIS cricketer who could ace javelin. Hint: He's not Indian

Two-time Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra shared his thoughts on the similarities between cricket and javelin. The ace javelin thrower even got a few cricketers in his mind who he believes could make a mark in the javelin world. “I have heard that Brett Lee was a javelin thrower. I think he could throw the javelin well, especially when he was in his peak years. I would like to try javelin with Jasprit Bumrah too, and hope he teaches me some bowling skills. While bowling and javelin are both throws, they are very different. I would like to learn from Bumrah,” he was quoted saying to the digital broadcasters.

Meanwhile, former Australia pacer Brett Lee replied to Neeraj's statement. He said, "I did throw the javelin back at my schooling days, but nowhere near what Neeraj does & continues to do. Very tough on the elbow. I have however admired what this fine athlete can do and wish him well,” he posted on X.

When asked about on which cricketer’s superpower would he love to borrow for the perfect javelin throw, Neeraj was quick in his reply. He said, “Sachin Tendulkar. He represented our country so well for so many years and made so many records for us. The way he faced challenges from many great bowlers and still performed exceptionally — I would want that superpower and try to do the same. It would help me handle challenges that come my way with a calm mindset.”

On being superstitious, Neeraj said, “I try to stay calm on the day of my event. I don’t think too much about it. I just focus on giving my 100%. I try to stay relaxed, eat good food, and rest well.” On the best advice he has received, both, on and off the field, he said, “It came from my coach Jan Železný, who also holds the world record in javelin with a throw of 98.48 metres. Whenever I throw, I stay very energetic, but he tells me that I need to run in a flow. It shouldn’t feel tight — I should run like an 18-year-old kid without any tension. I’m slowly understanding the concept of flow. I think that in any sport, flow is very important. For example, Roger Federer — he played with such grace and rhythm that it never seemed like he was putting in too much effort. I’m trying to bring that into my training.”