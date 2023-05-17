ugc_banner
HIGHLIGHTS | West Finals 2023, Game 1: Nuggets beat Lakers 132-126

DenverUpdated: May 17, 2023, 08:54 AM IST

Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets for Game 1 of the NBA Conference Finals (West). (Source: @@nuggets) Photograph:(Twitter)

Welcome to the coverage of Game 1 of the NBA Conference Finals (West) where Los Angeles Lakers are at Denver Nuggets.  The Lakers have unexpectedly made it to the finals after stumbling on their way to enter the playoffs even but Jokic has carried the Nuggets on his shoulders throughout the season as no. 1 seed. 

17 May 2023, 8:45 (IST)
West Finals 2023, Lakers at Nuggets Game 1 - Quarter 4

The game has just got crazier with the Lakers pushing with full might as they cut down the lead to three points with under a minute left.

17 May 2023, 8:36 (IST)
West Finals 2023, Lakers at Nuggets Game 1 - Quarter 4

Anthony Davis has scored 40 points in the game - the third time in his playoff career. The game is in fine balance as the Lakers cut down the lead to seven points.

17 May 2023, 8:16 (IST)
West Finals 2023, Lakers at Nuggets Game 1 - Quarter 4

Time running out for the Lakers to cut down the deficit as Nuggets continue to pile up points. Denver have gotten a bit slow but they are still leading the game by 14 points with just about 7 minutes to go in the game.

17 May 2023, 8:07 (IST)
West Finals 2023, Lakers at Nuggets Game 1 - Quarter 4

Lakers have started fast as they cut down the lead and trail only by nine points now. The game is getting interesting folks.

17 May 2023, 7:58 (IST)
West Finals 2023 Game 1: Nuggets 106, Lakers 92 (End of Q3)

Jokic is just unbelievable here as he ends the third quarter with a buzzer-beater and the Nuggets still lead by 14 points.

17 May 2023, 7:57 (IST)
West Finals 2023, Lakers at Nuggets Game 1 - Quarter 3

Lakers have cut down the lead to 13 points and they slowly creep back in the game. 

17 May 2023, 7:50 (IST)
West Finals 2023, Lakers at Nuggets Game 1 - Quarter 3

Lakers keep pushing but they are just not enough against the charging Nuggets with the lead crossing 20.

17 May 2023, 7:43 (IST)
West Finals 2023, Lakers at Nuggets Game 1 - Quarter 3

Nuggets keeping Lakers at bay. Denver already have 86 points and lead of 18 points which they are not letting go.

The Lakers need a special effort in the game if they wish to win from here.

17 May 2023, 7:35 (IST)
West Finals 2023, Lakers at Nuggets Game 1

Relive Nikola Jokic's historic first half:

17 May 2023, 7:19 (IST)
West Finals 2023 Game 1, half-time: Nuggets 72, Lakers 18

Nuggets are running the game with their pace and Lakers are trailing by 18 points at the half-time. AD has been the force for the Lakers with 18 points while James has 11.

For the Nuggets, Jokic is having a monster game with 19 points and 16 rebounds already! Jamal Murray too stepping up with 17 points so far.

 

17 May 2023, 7:16 (IST)
West Finals 2023, Lakers at Nuggets Game 1 - Quarter 2

LeBron and AD team up for 2 points. Watch here:

17 May 2023, 7:06 (IST)
West Finals 2023, Lakers at Nuggets Game 1 - Quarter 2

AD is matching up with Jokic, denying him points. Have a look at this block by AD:

17 May 2023, 7:04 (IST)
West Finals 2023, Lakers at Nuggets Game 1 - Quarter 2

Lakers have cut down the lead to 10 points but are still trailing by 10 points with nearly seven minutes to go in the second quarter.

Nuggets 46 - Lakers 37

17 May 2023, 6:52 (IST)
West Finals 2023, Lakers at Nuggets Game 1 - Quarter 2

The second quarter is on and the Nuggets are going at it full throttle. They now lead by 17 points with just 2 minutes'  game in Q2 and Jokic is not even on the court!

17 May 2023, 6:45 (IST)
West Finals 2023, Lakers at Nuggets Game 1: Nuggets 37 - Lakers 25 (End of Q1)

What an exhilarating passage of play in that first quarter we have seen here. Absolute masterclass from Jokic but the Lakers have managed to stay in the hunt so far. The Nuggets lead by 12 as of now and the Lakers would definitely have to step up here.

17 May 2023, 6:42 (IST)
West Finals 2023, Lakers at Nuggets Game 1 - Quarter 1

Jokic has monster quarter 1 for the Nuggets with 8 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists to go with 2 blocks as well! Have a look at all of them:

 

17 May 2023, 6:35 (IST)
West Finals 2023, Lakers at Nuggets Game 1 - Quarter 1

Nuggets are pacing it up nicely and Jokic is looking unstoppable here! With a double-team ganging up on him, he just made an easy pass to Caldwell-Pope to leave the Lakers gasping.

17 May 2023, 6:32 (IST)
West Finals 2023, Lakers at Nuggets Game 1 - Quarter 1

Jokic is setting the game on fire with 10 rebounds already in the game and doing the defence as well. Here's Jokic's 10th rebound of the night:

 

17 May 2023, 6:27 (IST)
West Finals 2023, Lakers at Nuggets Game 1 - Quarter 1

Have a look at this brilliant Jamal Murray three.

 

17 May 2023, 6:25 (IST)
West Finals 2023, Lakers at Nuggets Game 1 - Quarter 1

Almost half the quarter is gone and the Nuggets lead by 16-9. 

17 May 2023, 6:19 (IST)
West Finals 2023, Lakers at Nuggets Game 1 - Quarter 1

LeBron James makes first layup of the game to get Lakers 2-0 up. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, however, gets Nuggets the lead with a pullup assisted by Nikola Jokic. Here's the LeBron shot:

 

17 May 2023, 6:01 (IST)
West Finals 2023, Lakers at Nuggets Game 1

It's a battle between LeBron James and Nikola Jokic. Both the players are bigger than their teams and would definitely like to start with a win.

 

17 May 2023, 5:53 (IST)
West Finals 2023, Lakers at Nuggets
