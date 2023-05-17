HIGHLIGHTS | West Finals 2023, Game 1: Nuggets beat Lakers 132-126
Story highlights
Welcome to the coverage of Game 1 of the NBA Conference Finals (West) where Los Angeles Lakers are at Denver Nuggets. The Lakers have unexpectedly made it to the finals after stumbling on their way to enter the playoffs even but Jokic has carried the Nuggets on his shoulders throughout the season as no. 1 seed.
Welcome to the coverage of Game 1 of the NBA Conference Finals (West) where Los Angeles Lakers are at Denver Nuggets. The Lakers have unexpectedly made it to the finals after stumbling on their way to enter the playoffs even but Jokic has carried the Nuggets on his shoulders throughout the season as no. 1 seed.
The game has just got crazier with the Lakers pushing with full might as they cut down the lead to three points with under a minute left.
Anthony Davis has scored 40 points in the game - the third time in his playoff career. The game is in fine balance as the Lakers cut down the lead to seven points.
Time running out for the Lakers to cut down the deficit as Nuggets continue to pile up points. Denver have gotten a bit slow but they are still leading the game by 14 points with just about 7 minutes to go in the game.
Lakers have started fast as they cut down the lead and trail only by nine points now. The game is getting interesting folks.
Jokic is just unbelievable here as he ends the third quarter with a buzzer-beater and the Nuggets still lead by 14 points.
Lakers have cut down the lead to 13 points and they slowly creep back in the game.
Lakers keep pushing but they are just not enough against the charging Nuggets with the lead crossing 20.
Nuggets keeping Lakers at bay. Denver already have 86 points and lead of 18 points which they are not letting go.
The Lakers need a special effort in the game if they wish to win from here.
Relive Nikola Jokic's historic first half:
Nikola Jokic was masterful in the 1st half!— NBA (@NBA) May 17, 2023
19 PTS | 16 REB | 7 AST | 2 BLK
Stay tuned for LAL/DEN Q3 on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/8w6dSLHVaa
Nuggets are running the game with their pace and Lakers are trailing by 18 points at the half-time. AD has been the force for the Lakers with 18 points while James has 11.
For the Nuggets, Jokic is having a monster game with 19 points and 16 rebounds already! Jamal Murray too stepping up with 17 points so far.
LeBron and AD team up for 2 points. Watch here:
Bron DIME to AD 🔥— NBA (@NBA) May 17, 2023
LAL/DEN Game 1, Q2 live on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/CrdB1nJEwp
AD is matching up with Jokic, denying him points. Have a look at this block by AD:
AD sends it back 🚫— NBA (@NBA) May 17, 2023
His 3rd block, Lakers look to cut into the lead in Q2 on ESPN.#NBAConferenceFinals presented by @GooglePixel_US pic.twitter.com/V1a7Ws4QZL
Lakers have cut down the lead to 10 points but are still trailing by 10 points with nearly seven minutes to go in the second quarter.
Nuggets 46 - Lakers 37
The second quarter is on and the Nuggets are going at it full throttle. They now lead by 17 points with just 2 minutes' game in Q2 and Jokic is not even on the court!
What an exhilarating passage of play in that first quarter we have seen here. Absolute masterclass from Jokic but the Lakers have managed to stay in the hunt so far. The Nuggets lead by 12 as of now and the Lakers would definitely have to step up here.
Jokic has monster quarter 1 for the Nuggets with 8 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists to go with 2 blocks as well! Have a look at all of them:
Jokic to KCP 🥽— NBA (@NBA) May 17, 2023
8 PTS, 12 REB, 5 AST, 2 BLK already for Jokic in the 1Q!
LAL/DEN Game 1 LIVE on ESPN 🍿 pic.twitter.com/KZaqyBJx26
Nuggets are pacing it up nicely and Jokic is looking unstoppable here! With a double-team ganging up on him, he just made an easy pass to Caldwell-Pope to leave the Lakers gasping.
Jokic is setting the game on fire with 10 rebounds already in the game and doing the defence as well. Here's Jokic's 10th rebound of the night:
Jokic's 10th REB... he's now up to 12 in Q1 🤯— NBA (@NBA) May 17, 2023
LAL/DEN Game 1 live on ESPN!#NBAConferenceFinals presented by @GooglePixel_US pic.twitter.com/cFBeZRyVut
Have a look at this brilliant Jamal Murray three.
Jamal Murray for three 💦— NBA (@NBA) May 17, 2023
Nuggets lead early on ESPN.#NBAConferenceFinals presented by @GooglePixel_US pic.twitter.com/wGQrB4rDQk
Almost half the quarter is gone and the Nuggets lead by 16-9.
LeBron James makes first layup of the game to get Lakers 2-0 up. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, however, gets Nuggets the lead with a pullup assisted by Nikola Jokic. Here's the LeBron shot:
LeBron fakes and takes it inside!— NBA (@NBA) May 17, 2023
LAL/DEN Game 1 underway on ESPN 🍿#NBAConferenceFinals presented by @GooglePixel_US pic.twitter.com/lG9JcUmScr
It's a battle between LeBron James and Nikola Jokic. Both the players are bigger than their teams and would definitely like to start with a win.
The King. The Joker. The Western Conference Finals.— NBA (@NBA) May 16, 2023
Blockbuster hoops - TONIGHT on ESPN 🍿
Game 1 | 8:30pm/et pic.twitter.com/OZUBnoVQlQ