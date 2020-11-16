Nations League: Sergio Busquets to miss Germany match due to knee sprain

Barcelona star Sergio Busquests has been the latest player to get injured in the Nations League. The Spanish midfielder suffered a "light sprain" after colliding with Breel Embolo in Saturday's 1-1 draw in Switzerland, a result which allowed Germany to replace Spain at the top of the group.

Due to this injury, Busquets will miss out his country's Nations League decider against Germany. This is a must-win match for Luis Enrique's team as it will decide the team that will qualify for the Nations League finals next October. France became the first team to reach the four-team finals at the weekend.

The match will be played in Seville on Tuesday. Busquets is also expected to be ruled out of Barcelona's La Liga clash against Atletico Madrid in the Spanish capital on Saturday.

Earlier, Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson got injured during his Nations League game for England against Belgium. The English player witnessed tightness in his leg, manager Gareth Southgate said, casting doubt on his availability for injury-hit Liverpool this weekend.

"Jordan had a bit of tightness at halftime and felt he couldn't carry on," Southgate told reporters, adding that he was not sure if it was a hamstring issue.