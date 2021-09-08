MS Dhoni or Sachin Tendulkar? Suresh Raina names whom he will cast his vote for Prime Minister's post

Suresh Raina recently took up an interesting question as to whom will he vote for the post of the country's Prime Minister between MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar. Raina, who represents the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has played with both Tendulkar and Dhoni throughout his career. The swashbuckling left-hander mentioned that his vote will go to India's former captain Dhoni.

During an interaction with RJ Raunac on his YouTube channel, Raina was asked to give his vote to appoint the prime minister among the two stalwarts. He said, "MS Dhoni. Sachin is also a player, have to give vote to the captain."

When Raina broke into the scene at the international level, Dhoni was senior to him by just one year of experience. On the other hand, Tendulkar was nearly at the start of the last lap of his career at the highest level. Raina and Tendulkar were part of Dhoni-led Indian team which won the 2011 ODI World Cup at home. While the Master Blaster retired from the gentlemen's game in 2013, Raina and Dhoni remained active in international cricket till mid-2020 and retired together on August 15 last year.

Now, both Raina and Dhoni are part of the CSK camp in the UAE ahead of the second and final leg of IPL 2021. CSK are currently at the second spot and will look to go the distance and return with their fourth IPL title.

IPL 14's final leg commences from September 19 in the UAE.