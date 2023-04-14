ugc_banner

Monte Carlo Masters: Russia's Andrey Rublev downs Jan-Lennard Struff to enter semi-finals

Monte Carlo, MonacoUpdated: Apr 14, 2023, 06:28 PM IST

Russian Andrey Rublev overcame some second-set nerves to dispatch German qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff and reach the semi-finals of the Monte Carlo Masters with a 6-1 7-6(5) victory on Friday.

Rublev lost the first game on his serve before bagging six in a row in a quick opening set, but Struff, the world number 100, found his stride in the second as the fifth seed showed signs of nerves. Rublev broke for 4-3, only for Struff to break back in the following game and force a tiebreak, in which the Russian regained his composure to prevail on his second match point.

He will face either American Taylor Fritz or defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas for a place in Sunday's final.

