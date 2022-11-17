Mercedes to return in style next year, feels Lewis Hamilton ahead of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton is feeling optimistic about the 2023 season, following Mercedes' return to form at the Brazilian Grand Prix. Hamilton finished second in Sao Paulo behind team-mate George Russell, ending Red Bull's run of nine victories in a row.

Despite a trying season, with the British driver yet to secure a win and sitting fifth in the standings, Hamilton believes they've learned some valuable lessons that can put them in the championship hunt next year.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton has one last shot to avoid first winless season

"It's definitely not been a good season in terms of performance but it's been a really great season in terms of all of the team having to push together. We've learned so many new things, we've harnessed new tools, we've found better and new ways of working together so I think it's been overall actually a really impactful year," speaking on Thursday (November 17) in Abu Dhabi, host of this season's final Grand Prix on Sunday (November 20).

Hamilton is hoping Mercedes will come back all "guns blazing" in 2023 and thinks the result in Brazil shows they are heading in the right direction.