American boxing legend Floyd Mayweather is among the highest-paid athletes of all time. Mayweather, with an impressive record of 50-0, had career earnings of $1.48 billion before he retired in 2017.

A recent report by the Sport Bible said that Mayweather, 47, was among the top 10 highest-paid sports stars- a list that included Michael Jordan, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lebron James.

Jordan topped the list with career earnings of $3.75 billion, followed by Tiger Woods at $2.66 billion, and Ronaldo at $1.92 billion.

Though Floyd ranked 10th in this list, his career earnings were way more than Brazilian footballing prodigy Neymar and Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton.

The comparison with top athletes

Mayweather has earned more money than Neymar, Hamilton, and NFL star Tom Brady.

Neymar's career earnings so far have been around $1.01 billion, Hamilton has earned $880 million while Mike Tyson earned $905 million.

Floyd Mayweather: The richest boxer of all time

He might not be the richest athlete across sports, but Mayweather is the richest boxer of all time- ahead of his former arch-rivals Manny Pacquiao and Canelo Alvarez and old-school legends such as Mike Tyson and George Foreman.

A list released by Sportico in March 2024 said that Pacquiao had career earnings of $750 million, Canelo at $640 million, Tyson at $950 million, and Foreman at $705 million.

Despite being insanely wealthy, Floyd Mayweather has always trained as if he were an amateur boxer moving up the ranks in the combat sport.

From boxing to real estate

Having amassed a massive wealth from boxing, Mayweather is still making money and expanding his empire.

In a report published in late November 2024, Bein Sports said that Mayweather is continuing to make waves in the world of businesses and investments.

Mayweather recently made a $402 million real estate purchase in New York, but he is taking things even further with a massive $10 billion project.

On October 16, the 47-year-old finalised a deal to acquire over 60 buildings, which will provide more than 1,000 affordable housing units.

This deal, ranked among the largest real estate transactions in New York City for 2024, the report said.

(With inputs from agencies)