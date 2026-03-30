/March Madness: WATCH | Braylon Mullins drops last-second 3P as UConn stuns Duke in Elite 8 to snap 134-game streak in NCAA tourney

UConn Huskies did the unthinkable on Sunday (Mar 29) as they beat top seed Duke in Elite Eight game to enter the Final Four in men's March Madness, thanks to a last-second three-pointer by Braylon Mullins. UConn won the game 73-72 as they snapped a 134-win streak by No. 1 seeds leading by 15 points or more at half-time in NCAA Tournament. Duke Blue Devils were 44-29 at the half-time abd saw their lead of 15 points get smaller and smalled with each passing minute in the second half. The Huskies scored 44 points in the second half as opposed to 28 by the Blue Devils and suffered a heartbreak second consecutive year in a row.

How Huskies stunned Duke in March Madness Elite Eight game?

With 10 seconds left on the clock and Duke leading 72-70 with a 98% chance to win, Blue Devils threw the ball in. The ball went back-and-forth thrice among the Blue Devils players before UConn intercepted it with six second on the clock. Mullins got the ball after a couple of passes and with just two second left in the game, he dropped the historic 3P to take the Huskies 73-72. Have a look at the moment below:

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What did Mullins says after the game?

The whole arena became ecstatic after the shot which took UConn to one step closer to the national title. Speaking on his dream shot after the game, Mullins did not held back his emotions and told to CBS: "I saw three seconds [were left on the clock] and it was the last shot. Just happy to see that shit go in. I’m so happy."