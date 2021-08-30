Manchester United winger Amad Diallo out for six weeks, loan move on hold

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has suffered a thigh injury and will be out for six weeks, putting his planned loan move to Dutch side Feyenoord on hold, the Premier League club said on Monday.

"Amad has sustained a thigh muscle injury in training and is likely to be out for six weeks," Manchester United said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, this happened just before his planned loan move to Feyenoord. Amad will remain at United and rehabilitate back to full fitness."

The 19-year-old Ivory Coast international, who joined United from Italian side Atalanta in January, has made eight appearances for the club, scoring one goal.