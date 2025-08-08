/Manchester United announce completion of transformation project of Carrington Training Complex

Manchester United has completed the £50 million redevelopment of the men’s first-team building at the Carrington Training Complex, marking a major step in the club’s drive to provide world-class facilities for its players and staff. The year-long transformation, designed by Foster + Partners under the guidance of celebrated Mancunian architect Lord Norman Foster, has produced a state-of-the-art, high-performance environment built to foster collaboration, innovation, and excellence.

Funded in part by the $300m capital investment made by Sir Jim Ratcliffe last year, the project was delivered on time and within budget—more than a week ahead of the 2025/26 Premier League kick-off. The upgraded facility features the latest in fitness, nutrition, and recovery technology, alongside spaces designed to strengthen team unity.

Here is the video:

With direct input from players and staff, the new layout emphasises openness, connectivity, and natural light, creating a more functional and inspiring workplace. Fresh from their pre-season tour of the United States, Ruben Amorim’s squad returned this week to their newly refurbished home after a year in temporary facilities. They are now joined by much of the club’s executive leadership and staff from Old Trafford—reflecting a deliberate shift in the club’s operational heart towards Carrington, with football firmly at its centre.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, co-owner of Manchester United, said, “Following a review of the facility last year, we made a quick decision to invest significantly in the creation of a world-class performance environment for staff and players to reflect our ambition and vision for Manchester United. We are delighted with the outcome and are confident the new facility will play an important role in building a winning culture at the club.”