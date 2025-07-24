/Manchester Test: Rishabh Pant resumes batting on day 2 despite broken toe after BCCI's confirmation

In a massive development in Rishabh Pant’s injury update, the Indian keeper-batter will bat in the first and second innings of the ongoing fourth Test at Old Trafford, per the team’s requirement, the BCCI confirmed in a social media statement. Pant, who suffered a broken right toe late on day one in Manchester, was advised to rest for six weeks, with several reports suggesting that he even got ruled out of the remainder of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Although he was never going to keep wickets, with Dhruv Jurel assumed to take over that role for this game, there was uncertainty around him coming out to bat across both innings, which the BCCI cleared just after day two resumed.

BCCI’s official statement on Thursday (Jul 24) read,



“𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: Rishabh Pant, who sustained an injury to his right foot on Day 1 of the Manchester Test, will not be performing wicket-keeping duties for the remainder of the match. Dhruv Jurel will assume the role of wicket-keeper.



Despite his injury, Rishabh Pant has joined the team on Day 2 and will be available to bat as per team requirements.”

Meanwhile, late on day one, Pant’s failed attempt at reverse sweeping Chris Woakes’ Yorker resulted in his second injury of the series. Although an inside edge saved him from getting trapped right in front of the wickets, a slight deflection broke his toe, which was said to keep him away from this game for close to two months.



However, with Pant being Pant, a brave-hearted athlete who has endured worst-case scenarios in the past, including surviving a road crash almost three years ago, he decided to bat in India’s first innings.

Pant comes out to bat



Following Shardul Thakur’s dismissal in the 102nd over on day two, Pant walked out to bat with the crowd cheering him to the crease.

