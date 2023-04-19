Man City vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: How to watch second leg of UEFA Champions League quarterfinals 2023

Bayern Munich will host Manchester City in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. The Bavarians need a miracle to advance to the next level. Thomas Tuchel's role at the Allianz Arena is crucial as Guardiola's army remains on course for a potential treble. Even though Manchester City has an advantage, Guardiola is aware of Bayern's threat, as Tuchel has proved himself more capable of producing a surprise on the grandest stage. In the upcoming match, Bayern Munich will seek to pull off one of the most memorable comebacks. A shocking defeat at Etihad left Bayern on the cusp of elimination. Phil Foden will be absent from the match due to medical reasons. Erling Haaland and Rodri will play a crucial role for Manchester City. Furthermore, Sadio Mane will be back for the Bayern squad.