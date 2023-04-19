Man City vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: How to watch second leg of UEFA Champions League quarterfinals 2023
Story highlights
Bayern Munich will host Manchester City in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. The Bavarians need a miracle to advance to the next level. Check all live streaming and match details here.
Bayern Munich will host Manchester City in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. The Bavarians need a miracle to advance to the next level. Thomas Tuchel's role at the Allianz Arena is crucial as Guardiola's army remains on course for a potential treble. Even though Manchester City has an advantage, Guardiola is aware of Bayern's threat, as Tuchel has proved himself more capable of producing a surprise on the grandest stage. In the upcoming match, Bayern Munich will seek to pull off one of the most memorable comebacks. A shocking defeat at Etihad left Bayern on the cusp of elimination. Phil Foden will be absent from the match due to medical reasons. Erling Haaland and Rodri will play a crucial role for Manchester City. Furthermore, Sadio Mane will be back for the Bayern squad.
Here are all the live-streaming details you need to know about Manchester City vs Bayern Munich, including playing XI and match information.
Man City vs Bayern Match Details
Match: Man City vs Bayern, the second leg of the quarterfinal, UEFA Champions League 2023
Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Time: 12:30 AM IST (Thursday, April 20, 2023, in India)
Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich
Man City vs Bayern Munich Playing XI
Bayern Munich: Sommer; Pavard, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Coman, Musiala, Sane; Choupo-Moting
Man City: Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Ake; Stones, Rodri; Silva, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland
Man City vs Bayern Live Streaming
How to watch Man City vs Bayern UEFA Champions League match live in India?
Football fans can watch the Man City vs Bayern match live on the SonyLIV App and website on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 12:30 AM IST. They can also catch the UEFA Champions League 2023 quarterfinals live on the Sony Sports network.