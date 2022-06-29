Malaysia Open: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy proceed ahead; Saina Nehwal out

Star India shuttler PV Sindhu produced a stunning win over Thailand`s world no. 10 Pornpawee Chochuwong to advance into the second round of the Malaysia Open tournament on Wednesday in Kuala Lumpur. Playing on Court 2, Sindhu came through a tough test against Thailand`s Pornpawee Chochuwong in straight games. Seventh-seeded Sindhu dominated Chochuwong in both games 21-13, 21-17. The Indian got off to a great start in the first game and clinched the game with her swift moves. The second game of the match saw Chochuwong fighting back but could not hold Sindhu`s attacks longer and crashed out of the tournament.

India`s double pair B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa, couldn`t get past the world no. 21 pairing of Robin Tabeling and Selena Piek of the Netherlands. The Indian duo went down by 15-21, 21-19 17-21 after a 52-minute battle. Meanwhile, it was a bad day for the 2012 London Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal, who suffered a defeat against American Iris Wang 11-21, 17-21 in 37 minutes. Earlier, India's HS Prannoy started off his Malaysia Open 2022 campaign with a win over the Malaysian Liew Daren in the first round. Playing in court 1, the Indian won his match by margin of 21-14, 17-21, 21-18. Prannoy got off a good start, winning the first game. His Malaysian counterpart bounced back to win the second game, but Prannoy won the closely contested last game by 21-18 to seal the match.